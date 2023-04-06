Pune Crime: BJP MLA Mahesh Landge gets extortion message, 4th politician to get death threat since March | Facebook

Continuing the series of extortion calls and death threts to political leaders in Pune, one more complaint regarding a threat call to a politician was lodged in Pune's Pimpri Chincwad.

A Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party MLA has told police he got an extortion message seeking Rs 30 lakh, with the unidentified accused threatening him with death if the amount is not paid, a police official said on Thursday.

As per the complaint of Mahesh Langade, MLA from Bhosari in Pimpri Chinchwad, the message was received on his office helpline number via WhatsApp on April 4, the official added.

Threatened with a bullet shot

"As per his complaint, he was threatened with a bullet shot to his head if the money was not paid. We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections for extortion, criminal intimidation and other offences," the Bhosari police station official said.

Fourth politician to get death threat since March

On April 4, a former corporator from the Congress party in Pune, Avinash Bagwe, alleged that he got a call on WhatsApp from an unidentified person who he said threatened to kill him and demanded Rs 25 lakh.

On March 30, Pune BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar had also lodged a complaint after he received an extortion call seeking Rs 25 lakh and a threat of dire consequences if the demand was not met.

On March 7, MNS leader Vasant More's son had received death threats and demands for ₹30 lakh in ransom and a threat of dire consequences if the demand was not met.

While in another case in March, 2 persons were arrested in Pune city for allegedly trying to extort money from a builder in the name of BJP leader and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol.