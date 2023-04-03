Goa: PWD, forest officers directed to expedite widening of accident-prone Karmalghat

Speaker and Canacona MLA Ramesh Tawadkar and Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane have directed PWD and forest officers to expedite the road-widening work of the accident-prone section of the Karmalghat in Canacona.

Tawadkar and Rane convened a meeting with PWD and Forest officers to discuss, plan and execute the work to widen the accident-prone stretch of the NH66 between Gulem and Karmalghat.

Rane instructed forest officials to facilitate early commencement of the road works, while Tawadkar directed the officers from the forest and PWD to expedite the work at the earliest so that the work can be started before the monsoon.

It may be recalled that the Union Ministry of Roads Transport and Highway had recently conveyed its technical, administrative and financial approvals for Rs 4.9 crore to widen accident-prone sharp curve at Karmalghat and widen the road between Karmalghat and Gulem.