Pune set to host BJP's state executive meet tomorrow

As the political landscape heats up, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shifted into high gear, gearing up for the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra and a potential by-poll in Pune. With the elections slated for next year, the party has entered full election mode.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's National President, JP Nadda, is set to take the reins and lead the highly anticipated state executive meeting in Pune on May 18. The Bal Gandharva Rangmandir has been selected as the venue for this pivotal gathering. The announcement was made during a press conference at Bal Gandharva Rangmandir by Jagdish Mulik, the BJP city president.

This will be the first meeting of the newly constituted state BJP team.

Meeting in Pune after eight-year hiatus

Mulik emphasized the historical significance of Pune as the host city for this state executive meeting, reminiscing about the last time it took place here back in 2015. After an eight-year hiatus, under the leadership of JP Nadda, the state executive meeting is set to return to the city. The proceedings will commence at 10 am and continue until 5 pm.

BJP leaders like JP Nadda, Chandrakant Patil, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will grace these sessions, offering their guidance and insights. Attendees will include prominent individuals such as BJP leaders and legislators in state.

1,200 specially invited members

The meetings are expected to witness the participation of around 1,200 specially invited members. The day will witness two additional meetings. The second meeting will be exclusively held with Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) from the state. This gathering will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium on Ghole Road. JP Nadda will preside over this session, providing his guidance and insights.

The third meeting will be dedicated to the ministers in the state. A separate assembly of the ministers' group will convene, with JP Nadda leading the discussions and offering his guidance to the group.

The agenda for these meetings encompasses a wide range of resolutions aimed at fortifying the party's organizational structure, empowering activities at the grassroots level, fostering enhanced public interaction, and formulating astute strategies for the future. Furthermore, critical issues concerning the state of Maharashtra will be meticulously examined and discussed. The active participation of new entrants will play a vital role in the party's continued progress, as they will be entrusted with fresh responsibilities to shape its trajectory.

3 meetings in a day

State executive meeting in Pune: From 10 am to 5 pm

Second meeting exclusively for MLAs and MPs

Third meeting dedicated to state ministers

