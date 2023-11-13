Pune Residents On Edge As Diwali Firecracker Burst Near Transformer Raises Safety Alarms In Kalayninagar

On the night of Diwali, a troubling incident unfolded in Kalayninagar as residents brought attention to a significant safety issue. The proprietor of Pergola Pub faced criticism for the irresponsible use of firecrackers close to a transformer, posing immediate threats to the well-being of the community. The incident, occurring at 9:31 pm on November 12, has sparked concerns among residents about the potential risks and safety measures surrounding such activities in the neighborhood.

While speaking to the Free Press Journal, one resident expressed, "Burning firecrackers near a transformer raises the risk of a fire outbreak, endangering the safety of patrons, staff, and nearby residents."

Residents speak up

Another resident emphasised, "The intense heat generated by firecrackers, coupled with the potential flammable substances in the transformer, creates a looming risk of a catastrophic explosion, leading to severe injuries and extensive property damage."



Manisha, a resident, pointed out, "Close proximity to the transformer increases the chance of individuals experiencing electric shock, which can be potentially lethal, putting lives at immediate risk."



Highlighting the interconnected dangers, another resident stated, "The combination of fire hazards, explosion risks, and the potential for electric shock creates a deadly cocktail, making fatal accidents a distinct possibility."



Concerns were also raised about the impact on electricity supply, as a resident mentioned, "Damage to the transformer could lead to a major electricity outage, affecting not only the pub's operations but also neighbouring businesses and residences."

Addressing environmental repercussions, a resident noted, "Irresponsible burning of firecrackers contributes to air pollution, degrading the quality of the surroundings and impacting the well-being of the community."

Additionally, there were warnings about potential legal consequences, with a resident stating, "Engaging in such irresponsible actions may lead to severe legal repercussions, including fines, penalties, and closure of the establishment."

When asked, whether they received any complaint, Pune police official said that they did not get any complaints. "If we get a complaint, we will take action," he added.

Read Also Pune: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Unveil Bajirao Peshwa Statue At NDA

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)