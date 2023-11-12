Pune: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Unveil Bajirao Peshwa Statue At NDA |

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil conducted an inspection of the in-progress statue of the illustrious Bajirao Peshwa at the National Defense Academy (NDA).

The statue, funded through public participation and erected by Shrimant Bajirao Peshwa Pratishthan, pays homage to the renowned historical figure known for his significant contributions. The unveiling ceremony is scheduled to be carried out by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During the inspection at the NDA on Friday, Chandrakant Patil, accompanied by Air Marshal (Retd) Bhushan Gokhale, Shrimant Thorle Bajirao Peshwa Foundation President Kundan Kumar Sathe, BJP State Spokesperson Sandeep Khardekar, Sculptor Vipul Khatavkar, Squadron Leader Prakash Shinde, Major Rahul Shukla, and Colonel Raminder Singh, reviewed the progress of the statue installation.

Emphasising Bajirao Peshwa's historical significance, Chandrakant Patil highlighted his prowess as both a military leader and an effective administrator. The minister expressed that Bajirao Peshwa's legacy serves as inspiration for the younger generation due to his remarkable achievements on the battlefield and adept administration skills.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)