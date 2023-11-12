Pune's Diwali Pahat: Melodic Traditions At Dawn Continues to Delight Punekars |

On the occasion of Diwali, Pune residents are flocking to malls, enticed by festive offers and vibrant shopping districts adorned with unique themes. The surge in categories like fashion, gadgets, jewelry, and gifts is evident.

However, there's another facet to Pune's Diwali festivities, and that is the tradition of Diwali Pahats organized in various parts of the city. These events hold cultural significance, bringing the community together to celebrate the joyous spirit of Diwali through music, cultural performances, and shared festivities.

The concerts begin at dawn with the intention of starting the day on a musical note. Diwali Pahat events have increased in the city over the last few years. Families come together at such events to listen to soulful music.

In one of the most highly anticipated programs, the festivities commenced with a spectacular Diwali morning celebration titled 'Deepsur Tejalati: Bhairav Te Bhairavi.' Hosted by 'Tridal-Pune' and Punyabhushan Foundation at Balgandharva Rangmandir, the event illuminated Pune residents' Diwali with a blend of mesmerising rangoli, radiant lights, and vibrant musical performances.

This eagerly awaited program unfolded various stages of the musical journey, featuring ghazals, classical renditions, devotional and film songs. With ragas like Puriya, Yaman, Marwa, and Bageshree, the performers, including Sachin Khedekar and Pournima Manohar, guided the audience through a captivating musical experience. The program, directed by Sameer Kulkarni and Milind Oak, showcased the musical expertise of singers Duttaprasad Ranade, Swarada Godbole, and Pandit Vijay Koparkar. Accompanied by skilled musicians on tabla, violin, synthesiser, pakhawaj, flute, and keyboard, the program left the audience enthralled.

Sarasbaug resonated with the melodies of Swar Deepavali during the Diwali Pahat program organized by Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishtan. Comedian Dilip Halyal entertained the audience, complemented by a captivating Lawani performance.

Similarly, Unnati Social Foundation has organised the Swaramrut Diwali Pahat and Swaramrut Diwali Sandhya program in Pimple Saudagar where people will get mesmerised by music and singing. The President of Unnati Social Foundation is Dr Kunda Sanjay Bhise. Pt Ajit Kadkade (disciple of Pt Jitendra Abhisheki) will perform at the event. Apart from it, talented SInger Rashmi Moghe will perfor in the city at an event.

