 Pune ISIS Module: 'Gulab Jal,' 'Sharbat' Used To Make IEDs; Senior Project Manager With 31 LPA Package Among Those Arrested
The central investigation agency NIA, which is investigating the Pune ISIS module, has filed a charge sheet of more than 4000 pages in the court.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Pune ISIS Module: 'Gulab Jal,' 'Sharbat' Used To Make IEDs; Senior Project Manager With 31 LPA Package Among Those Arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet in the Pune Islamic State (ISIS) module case naming seven people as accused and revealed that the accused, who were educated, worked in prominent companies and used code words for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

According to the charge sheet, the accused used code words like vinegar or 'sirka' for sulfuric acid, 'Gulab Jal' (rosewater) for acetone, and sharbat for hydrogen peroxide to procure chemicals to make IEDs.

They also used materials that were easily available, like a washing machine timer, thermometer, speaker wire, 12-volt bulb, 9-volt battery, filter paper, matches, and baking soda for making IEDs.

"The accused carried out a recce in Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, and Karnataka to carry out terror attacks. They also used a drone, which is now seized by the agency, for photography and videography," the NIA said in the charge sheet.

Most of the arrested accused in the case were educated and technically very sound.

Senior project manager is accused

The arrested accused, Zulfikar, was working as a senior project manager in a multinational IT company and had an annual package of Rs 31 lakh. Another accused, Shahnawaz, was a mining engineer who had complete knowledge of explosives. A third one, Kadir Pathan, was working as a graphics designer, it stated.

The NIA chargesheet also disclosed that one accused, Akeef Nachan, attended a terrorist training camp in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam in February 2022, where they were trained to create IEDs.

The NIA has also alleged that the accused were in touch with foreign handlers who were updated about the progress of their plans.

