Pune: 23 Fires On Laxmipujan Day In City, Fire Brigade Braces For Continued Celebrations Until Nov 15 |

Laxmipujan day in Pune saw an upsurge in fires, with over 23 incidents reported between 7:38 pm and 12 am amid Diwali festivities. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire brigade anticipates a potential rise as Diwali celebrations continue until November 15. Last year's Diwali recorded 17 fires on Laxmi Pooja day and 21 throughout 2021, up from five in 2020, three in 2019, and eight in 2018, according to official data.

The first fire erupted on the terrace of a building in Rasta Peth, close to KEM Hospital, at around 7:38 pm. In Kothrud, a fire broke out at a shop near Sutar Hospital at around 7:40 pm. A substantial fire occurred in a godown in the Shukrawar Peth area of Pune city but was swiftly controlled using three fire tenders and two water tankers, with no reported casualties.

Areas from where fires were reported

Other areas reporting fire incidents included Rasta Peth near KEM Hospital, Sutar Hospital in Kothrud, Wadarwadi, near Pandav Nagar police chowki, garbage near Kondhwa Budruk Police Chowki, Nana Peth, Ghorpadi Peth, Shivneri Nagar in Kondhwa, Aditya Garden Society in Warje, Shukrawar Peth, Keshav Nagar Mundhwa, Ambegaon Pathar, Guruwar Peth, Raskar Chowk in Hadapsar, and Khadi Machine Chowk in Pisoli.

Despite repeated appeals to refrain from bursting firecrackers due to worsening air quality in the city, high-decibel fireworks persisted. Pune experienced a temporary drop in air pollution after rainfall on Friday but was expected to worsen on Sunday due to firecracker emissions.

Air quality index drops

The Air Quality Index was 73 on Saturday, and as per the Sameer app of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Pune's AQI on Monday reached 258.

Pune fire brigade spokesperson Nilesh Mahajan stated that 400 firemen were on duty for Diwali celebrations to prevent untoward incidents. Mahajan further mentioned that the fire department had canceled all leaves of staff and asked them to be on the ground for an immediate response.

At a flat in Blue Sky Society, a high-rise residential building, a fire broke out. A team from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire brigade promptly responded, gaining control over the fire. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

