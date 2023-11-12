Nishu Kumar wins Pune Flo Half Marathon; Check The Full List Of Winners Here |

Nishu Kumar emerged as the winner in the 6th edition of the Pune Flo Half Marathon organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries' Pune Flo Chapter. Sampson Eazer secured the second position, while Prathamesh Shinde claimed third place in the Open category of the marathon.

Nishu Kumar completed the run in 1 hour 18 minutes and 15 seconds. Sampson finished in 1 hour 21 minutes and 31 seconds, while Prathamesh managed to finish in 1 hour 22 minutes and 11 seconds.

The Half Marathon, organized in four different categories, took place at Magarpatta City on Sunday, November 05. The competition commenced with the green flag waved by dignitaries such as Ajitha Reddy, Co-Treasurer of FICCI FLO National; Rekha Satish Magar, President of the Pune chapter of FICCI FLO; DIG CID Maharashtra State Krishna Prakash (IPS); and Chief Instructor of NDA & Deputy Commandant Major General Sanjeev Dogra. The Half Marathon began at 5:30 am with a green flag from all the dignitaries, followed by the 10 kms, 5kms, 3kms, and Saree Run.

Representatives of the sponsor companies of the Half Marathon, including Magarpatta City Group, HDFC Bank, Amdocs, Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank, Eaton, Jet Synthesis, Voltas, and JLL, were felicitated by the dignitaries present at the event.

Ajitha Reddy congratulated the Pune chapter for organizing such a successful event and urged the audience to participate in various initiatives run by FICCI FLO throughout the year.

President of the Pune chapter, Rekha Satish Magar, expressed her gratitude while announcing that the funds collected through this event would be utilized for the empowerment of women working in Agri and allied businesses on a small scale. She also thanked all the participants for making the event a success.

DIG Krisha Prakash mentioned that participation in such events by FICCI FLO would undoubtedly contribute to women's empowerment. He emphasized that a healthy body encompasses a healthy mind, and where both exist, there is a healthy soul. Drawing from personal experience, he added that the marathon challenges individuals, and they must conquer it kilometer by kilometer with each new edition of the competition.

Results in Various Categories:

Half Marathon – 21 kilometres – Men above 40 years of age:

First: Gaurav

Second: Krishna Sirotha

Third: Krushna Paul

Half Marathon – 21 kilometres – Women above 40 years of age:

First: Hemangi Godbole

Second: Prasanna Priya

Third: Ritu Chaudhari

10-kilometer – Open category for Men:

First: Neel Punekar

Second: Nikhil Tiwary

Third: Vishnu Chandran

10-kilometer – Open category for Women:

First: Archana Adhav

Second: Jyoti Thakare

Third: Neha Dalvi

Above 40 – Men:

First: Ramesh Chinchwalkar

Second: Atul Godbole

Third: Pradeep Gangarde

Above 40 – Women:

First: Anju Chaudhari

Second: Sayali Gangakhedkar

Third: Archana Oak

