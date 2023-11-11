Pune: Private Bus Ticket Prices Surge Amidst Festive Travel Surge | Anand Chaini

As the Diwali festivities kick off, a notable surge in travel to hometowns is being witnessed. While some managed to secure train tickets well in advance, others faced challenges while booking. Consequently, private buses emerged as an alternative, but with a downside – soaring ticket prices, surpassing even air travel costs in some areas.

The Free Press Journal conducted an investigation into private bus ticket prices and discovered that they have surged by two to three times their usual rates. For instance, ticket prices for the Pune to Jalgaon route surged from ₹400 to a range of ₹900 to ₹2,000. Pune to Nagpur ticket prices range from ₹3,500 to ₹4,000, while Nagpur to Pune tickets are priced at ₹600 to ₹700. This influx of people from Pune to villages has doubled ticket prices, whereas the reverse journey sees lower prices due to lower demand.

Private bus operators seem to exploit the limited availability of train services from Pune to Jalgaon or Nagpur. Additionally, there are no direct flight routes between Jalgaon and Pune. However, a Jalgaon-Mumbai flight ticket is priced at ₹2,500, making air travel a more affordable option compared to bus transportation.

MSRTC hikes fares of buses by 10% for festive period

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has made the decision to implement a 10% fare increase for all its buses, including the well-known Mumbai-Pune AC Shivneri buses, from November 8 to 27. During this period, ticket prices will experience an uptick ranging from ₹5 to ₹100. It's worth noting that these fare increases will be reversed, and ticket prices will return to their standard rates from November 28 onwards.

Commuters Speak

Booking train tickets was a struggle, and now private buses are making it harder with their inflated prices. It's disheartening - Rajesh Kotwal

I planned ahead and booked my train ticket, but I can see how others are struggling with the high prices of private buses - Priya Singh

The festive season is supposed to be joyous, but the travel expenses are putting a damper on it. Authorities should address this issue promptly - Anita More

Private bus fares are skyrocketing, and it's affecting everyone. The government should step in to regulate prices for the benefit of the common people - Sunil Shelar

