Pune: PMC To Repaint Zebra Crossings For Pedestrian Safety |

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has recognised the deteriorating state of zebra crossings at road junctions within the city, highlighting the urgent need to prioritise pedestrian safety. Consequently, the civic body has committed to giving these zebra crossings a fresh coat of paint. Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane told The Indian Express that this vital undertaking will kick off after the Diwali celebrations.

Dhakane added that the PMC intends to use thermoplastic paint for the zebra crossings, which is known for its durability. Additionally, the PMC's initiative extends beyond zebra crossings, as they are set to paint lane-separating markers on road surfaces and designate parking areas along roadways.

Furthermore, the PMC will address road repairs, which encompass both road stretches and junctions, ensuring a smooth and even surface. These comprehensive measures are aimed at enhancing traffic discipline, contributing to a safer and more organised urban environment.

Read Also Central Railway Announces 8 Extra Superfast Special Trains Between Pune And Danapur For Diwali,...

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)