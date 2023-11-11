Central Railway Announces 8 Extra Superfast Special Trains Between Pune And Danapur For Diwali, Chhath Puja | File Photo

Central Railway has taken the initiative to address the surge in passenger traffic during Diwali and Chhath Puja by introducing eight additional festival-special trains between Pune and Danapur.

The details of these special trains are as follows:

1) Pune-Danapur Bi-weekly Superfast Special (20 LHB coaches) - 4 trips

- Train number 01105, Pune-Danapur Superfast Bi-Weekly Special, will depart from Pune at 06:30 hrs on Monday and Thursday, i.e. 13th and 16th November 2023, for 2 trips, and will reach Danapur at 11:40 hrs the following day.

- Train number 01106, Danapur-Pune Super-fast Bi-Weekly Special, is scheduled to leave Danapur at 13:30 hrs on Tuesday and Friday, i.e. 14th and 17th November 2023, for 2 trips, and is expected to arrive in Pune at 19:45 hrs the next day.

Halts for this special train include Hadapsar, Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn. Buxar, and Ara.

The composition of this train consists of 20 LHB coaches, including six AC 3-Tier, 12 AC 3-Tier Economy Class, one Luggage cum Guard's Brake Van, and one Generator Car.

2) Pune-Danapur Super-fast Special (16 ICF coaches) - 4 trips

- Train number 01449, Pune-Danapur Superfast Special, is scheduled to depart from Pune at 06:35 hrs on 18th and 25th November 2023, for 2 trips, and will reach Danapur at 11:40 hrs the following day.

- Train number 01450, Danapur-Pune Superfast Special, is set to leave Danapur at 13:30 hrs on 19th and 26th November 2023, for 2 trips, and is expected to arrive in Pune at 19:40 hrs the next day.

Halts for this special train include Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn. Buxar, and Ara.

The composition of this train comprises 16 ICF Coaches, including 4 Second Class Seating, 12 General Second Class, and 2 Guard's Brake Vans.

These additional festival-special trains aim to provide a convenient and comfortable travel option for passengers during the festive season.