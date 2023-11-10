Pune: Temporary Traffic Changes Enacted For Integrated Double-Decker Flyover And Metro Construction At University Chowk

Pune: Traffic Diversion Through SPPU Campus To Provide Relief From University Chowk Congestion |

In a bid to accommodate the ongoing construction of an integrated double-decker flyover with a Metro line at Pune University Chowk, temporary traffic adjustments have been implemented by the Pune traffic police along Shivaji Nagar to Aundh Road.

Effective November 10, commuters travelling from Aundh Road to Shivaji Nagar are advised to follow these temporary changes: Two-wheeler riders bound for Shivaji Nagar should enter the University via Millennium Gate (Chatushrungi Police Station) and exit through the Main Gate between 8 am and 8 pm daily.

Mini-buses and various types of buses (PMPML, luxury) are directed to use the left lane, while three-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers are instructed to utilise the right-hand lane. These traffic modifications will persist until the double-decker flyover and metro line construction is completed at Pune University Chowk.

