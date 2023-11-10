Pune: NMV School On Bajirao Road Shines Bright With Lanterns And Lamps; See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 10, 2023

The Nutan Marathi Vidyalaya (NMV) on Bajirao Road, one of Pune's oldest schools, received a beautiful makeover with the addition of charming lanterns and diyas during Deepotsav

This event is organised by a group of former students known as 'Amhi Naumaviya' and has been a tradition for the past 15 years

This year's celebration fell on Vasubaras, marking the first day of Diwali

The event was graced by the presence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Secretary Sunil Deodhar, who served as the chief guest

Also in attendance were key members of 'Amhi Naumaviya', including Working President Kishor Lohokare, President Ajit Ravetkar, and Secretary Milind Shalagar

Deepotsav at NMV is a celebration that unites the school's rich history with the festive spirit of Diwali, creating an enchanting experience for all who attend

Thanks For Reading!

Pune: Opposition Mounts Against PMC's Plan To Combat Air Pollution With Dry Mist Fountains
Find out More