Pune: NMV School On Bajirao Road Shines Bright With Lanterns And Lamps; See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 10, 2023
The Nutan Marathi Vidyalaya (NMV) on Bajirao Road, one of Pune's oldest schools, received a beautiful makeover with the addition of charming lanterns and diyas during Deepotsav
This event is organised by a group of former students known as 'Amhi Naumaviya' and has been a tradition for the past 15 years
This year's celebration fell on Vasubaras, marking the first day of Diwali
The event was graced by the presence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Secretary Sunil Deodhar, who served as the chief guest
Also in attendance were key members of 'Amhi Naumaviya', including Working President Kishor Lohokare, President Ajit Ravetkar, and Secretary Milind Shalagar
Deepotsav at NMV is a celebration that unites the school's rich history with the festive spirit of Diwali, creating an enchanting experience for all who attend
