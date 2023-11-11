Maharashtra Accident: 2 Killed, 4 Injured After Speeding Container Truck Rams Into Multiple Vehicles Near Katraj On Pune-Bengaluru Highway; Visuals Surface |

Maharashtra: At least two people were killed while four others were left injured in an accident that took place on the Jambhulwadi Valley Bridge near Pune's Katraj in the early hours of Saturday. The collision occurred around 4 am in the morning, involving four vehicles, including a tempo pick-up, container truck and bus.

Details Of The Collision

The collision took place on the Pune-Bengaluru highway, near the new tunnel at Katraj, on the Jambhulwadi Valley Bridge. A speeding container, coming from Satara's side, collided with multiple vehicles heading towards Mumbai. The impact of the collision was severe, causing damage to the vehicles involved. Visuals of the damaged vehicles surfaced on the internet showing the intensity of the crash.

Prompt Emergency Response After The Crash

Immediate response efforts were initiated after the accident, with the police swiftly arriving at the scene. Firefighters played a crucial role in getting the injured ones out from the wreckage.

The victims were promptly transported to the hospital for medical assistance. The police then worked to restore traffic flow on the affected highway, ensuring smooth movement for other commuters.

Accident Hotspots Identified Near Pune

In response to the surge in accidents, a committee comprising officials from the Public Works Department and the Transport Department was formed to identify accident-prone areas or 'blackspots.'

Their findings revealed 63 such locations in Pune city and districts. Notably, the Navle Bridge and Pune Nagar Highway emerged as high-risk zones, contributing to the elevated accident rate.

Another Accident Reported Today

At least four people were killed after an oil tanker hit a car and a pickup van near Sidhrawali village in Gurugram on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway on Friday night, police said.

According to the investigation officer of Bilaspur police station, Vinod Kumar, an oil tanker coming from Jaipur broke the divider and hit a car. The passengers inside were probably travelling to Jaipur, said the police. The car was engulfed in fire due to the CNG cylinders inside it.

The accident killed all three passengers due to fire following the collision. The police further informed that after hitting the car, the oil tanker collided with a pickup van on the highway, due to which the driver of the van died on the spot.

