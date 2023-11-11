 Haryana Accident: 4 Killed After Oil Tanker Rams Into Car & Pickup Van Near Gurugram On Delhi-Jaipur Highway; Visuals Surface
The accused driver of the oil tanker fled away, and efforts are underway to catch him, said police.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
article-image
Haryana: At least four people were killed after an oil tanker hit a car and a pickup van near Sidhrawali village in Gurugram on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway on Friday night, police said.

According to the investigation officer of Bilaspur police station, Vinod Kumar, an oil tanker coming from Jaipur broke the divider and hit a car. The passengers inside were probably travelling to Jaipur, said the police. The car was engulfed in fire due to the CNG cylinders inside it.

The accident killed all three passengers due to fire following the collision.

Police Shares Details On The Incident

The police further informed that after hitting the car, the oil tanker collided with a pickup van on the highway, due to which the driver of the van died on the spot.

"We received information regarding the accident that occurred on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. When we reached the spot, we found that a car was gutted with fire, and three people were killed. Later, we also found that the oil tanker had collided with a pickup van due to which the driver of the van died on the spot," IO Kumar said.

"However, the accused driver of the oil tanker fled away, and efforts are underway to catch him," he added. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

article-image

