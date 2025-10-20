What Is Bada Khana In The Indian Army? Inside Armed Forces’ Grand Feast Celebrated By PM Modi Onboard INS Vikrant Today | X/@narendramodi

Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali this year with naval personnel onboard India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, off the coast of Goa in Panaji.

As part of the festivities, the Prime Minister participated in Bada Khana, a symbolic military tradition observed across the Indian Armed Forces that highlights unity, discipline and shared identity among ranks.

What Is Bada Khana?

Bada Khana, which translates to 'grand feast' in English, is a longstanding military custom in the Indian Army and other branches of the armed forces. More than a formal meal, it represents camaraderie and togetherness within the military fraternity. Officers, soldiers and their families come together to share a meal, reflecting equality, mutual respect and the collective spirit of service.

The origins of Bada Khana trace back to the colonial era, when communal dining was used to strengthen ties among soldiers of varied backgrounds. Over time, the Indian Army adopted and Indianised the practice, transforming it into a celebration that reflects both regimental pride and national diversity.

Each unit or regiment hosts its Bada Khana differently, often featuring elaborate menus representing India’s rich regional cuisines. Preparations involve extensive coordination, with army cooks and unit members jointly curating dishes ranging from biryani and curries to sweets like gulab jamun and halwa. During the event, hierarchy takes a step back, senior officers and jawans dine side by side, symbolising equality and unity within the ranks.

Ceremonially, the Bada Khana may include a Barkhana, where senior officers are served the first portion of the meal as a mark of respect for leadership and service. Beyond its rituals, the gathering fosters trust and understanding across levels, strengthening the morale and cohesion essential to the armed forces’ operational readiness.

PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Naval Personnel On INS Vikrant

Continuing his annual tradition of spending Diwali with the armed forces for the 11th consecutive year, PM Modi joined the Bada Khana onboard INS Vikrant on Monday afternoon. “Bara Khana is an integral part of the armed forces traditions. At INS Vikrant last evening, took part in the Bara Khana with naval personnel,” he wrote on X.

The Prime Minister also attended a cultural programme featuring patriotic songs, including 'Kasam Sindoor Ki', written by naval officers to commemorate the success of Operation Sindoor. “Will always cherish the cultural programme on board INS Vikrant last evening... They penned a song ‘Kasam Sindoor Ki’ which will remain etched in my memory,” he said in another post.

In addition, PM Modi witnessed an air power demonstration featuring MiG-29 fighter jets taking off and landing on the carrier, both by day and at night. The event also included a steampast and a yoga session on the deck. Referring to the armed forces as his “family”, he said, “It has become a habit of mine to celebrate Diwali with my family... I am fortunate that this time I am celebrating this holy festival of Diwali among all you brave soldiers of the Navy.”

A Tradition That Strengthens Bonds Across Forces

While most famously observed in the Army, Bada Khana is also part of naval and air force traditions, with sailors and airmen adapting it to their operational environments, onboard ships or in base mess halls.

The tradition reinforces mutual respect between officers and personnel, bridging hierarchies and nurturing the collective ethos that defines India’s defence services.