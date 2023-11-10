 Mumbai News: Major Accident At Bandra Toll Plaza, Around 12 Injured, 3 Serious; Visuals Surface
Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Mumbai: A major accident occurred at the Toll Plaza on Worli Sea Link, Bandra, on Thursday around 10 pm. Six vehicles collided with each other, resulting in 10 to 12 individuals being injured, with three in serious condition. The police promptly arrived at the scene and rushed them to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West.

As cars came to a halt at the toll plaza to make payments, another car approached at high speed, resulting in a collision. The Bandra police swiftly responded, reprimanding five ambulances.

According to the Mumbai Police, an Innova car speeding from Worli towards Bandra hit the vehicles parked near the toll plaza towards Bandra, causing a total of 6 vehicles to collide with each other.

According to sources, the driver, identified as one Sarfaraz, driving an Innova car, was speeding from Worli and rammed into another car in the middle of the C-Link, causing him to flee towards the harbor at high speed.

However, several vehicles were already parked at the Bandra Sea Link toll plaza, and due to the high speed, the Innova driver hit these vehicles, leading to a chain reaction collision.

The driver of the Innova also sustained minor injuries, and the accused driver was detained while the Innova was seized.

