Mumbai Accident: Biker Injured After Hit By Tanker; Driver Held

A 56-year-old BEST bus conductor suffered serious fractures on his leg and arm after a Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) tanker, driving on the wrong side of the road, ramming into the victim’s motorbike on Tuesday.

The victim Vijay Kadam is a resident of Thane. Kadam has been working as a bus conductor for many years at Ghatkopar depot and travels from Thane on his motorbike every day – 4 pm-11 pm.

Intense collision

At 3.30pm, Kadam said he had reached near Service Road in the Vikhroli area at the Eastern Express Highway (EEH). Kadam was on the southbound, going towards Mumbai from Thane, when a truck bearing the name of BPCL, came from the opposite direction and rammed into the victim’s motorbike. The hit was so intense that it threw away the motorcyclist towards one side of the road near the divider.

Driver arrested

The driver of the truck, Gautam Maan, 43, alerted an ambulance which was plying on the same road and the victim was rushed to Godrej Hospital in Vikhroli for treatment. However, Mann was later arrested on charges of driving in a negligent manner, and causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life of the Indian Penal Code and section 122 (leaving vehicle in dangerous position), 177 (not following mandatory traffic signs, signals, etc) and 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

After the initial treatment and x-rays, the doctors suggested surgery as the victim had fractures on both leg and arm, said Kadam’s wife, Vaishali, who was alerted by the hospital authorities following Kadam’s admission.