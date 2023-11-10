SIIB Pune Announces SNAP Exam Dates; Check How To Apply

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) | Representational Image

The Symbiosis International (Deemed) University declared the SNAP exam dates and registration schedule on August 23, 2023. SNAP 2023 exam will be conducted on December 10, 17 and 22, 2023. The SNAP 2023 registration process will also start on the same day. Candidates can attempt the SNAP Test in three attempts. Scores of best of the three attempts will be considered for admission to MBA/PGDM courses offered by SIU constituent institutes. The last date to apply for SNAP 2023 is November 23.

SNAP exam is conducted online at centres in 84 cities across India. The exam lasts for sixty minutes, and the majority of the questions are easy to moderately difficult.

The admit card will be available to download on 4 Dec for Session 1 and on 9 Dec for Session 2 and 3.

How to apply

Applicants may register for the SNAP exam 2023 on the SNAP Test website. Candidates must have a valid email address, a cell phone number, academic records, a passport-size photo, a scanned signature, a category certificate, credit/debit card information, and net banking information in order to apply for the exam. The application procedure for SNAP 2023 is listed below:

Visit the official website: snaptest.org:

Click on “New Registration”­ and “I agree” to proceed

Enter personal details, exam sessions and test cities

Upload scanned passport size photograph

Move to fee payment window and pay the fee of INR 2,250

Fill the remaining fields with valid information

Pay INR 1,000 per college/course

Once the fee payment is completed, your form will be submitted

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for SNAP eligibility criteria candidates must have completed graduation with minimum 50 per cent aggregate (45 per cent for SC/ST/PWD candidates) or equivalent from a recognised university or institute. Final year graduation students can also apply for SNAP 2023. However, their admission will remain provisional until submission of the passing certificate. International students, who have graduated from an international university, can apply for SNAP test after obtaining certificate of equivalence from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU)