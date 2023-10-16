Pune Records 12,020 Cases Of Drunk Driving In 5 Years; Highest In Koregaon Park |

Over the past five years, Pune has experienced a troubling surge in cases of drunk driving, with a staggering 12,020 individuals fined for operating vehicles while under the influence of alcohol. The data, provided by the Pune traffic police department on Monday, highlights a pressing need for more stringent measures against this dangerous practice.



"The safety of our roads is at stake, and stricter measures are overdue," said Pune resident Anjali Sharma, echoing the concerns of many in the city.



"The rise in drunk driving incidents is alarming. We need consistent and strict enforcement to protect innocent lives," said Ravi Deshmukh, a Pune local.



The highest number of cases, 10,311, was reported in 2019, underscoring the urgency for stricter enforcement. Vijaykumar Magar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for traffic, has stressed the department's commitment to monitoring and taking action against drunk driving violators. To discourage further offenses, the driving licenses of repeat offenders have been canceled.

"It's high time the authorities put an end to this reckless behavior. We all share the roads, and safety should be a priority," said Deepa Jain, a concerned Pune resident.

Action against 1,324 drunk driving violators in 2020



While police took action against 1,324 drunk driving violators in 2020, the numbers dropped significantly to 55 and 37 cases in 2021 and 2022, respectively. However, data from this year until September already shows an increasing trend, with 293 reported cases of drunk driving.



Local activists in Pune have raised concerns about the sporadic nature of police action against drunk driving, often intensifying during major festivals and year-end celebrations. They argue for stricter and more consistent enforcement to prevent fatal accidents caused by drunk driving.

Highest in Koregaon Park

"We can't afford to wait for a tragedy to happen before taking strict action. Preventive measures are crucial," emphasised Rajesh Mehta, a concerned Pune citizen.



Koregaon Park, a vibrant neighbourhood in Pune, has earned the dubious distinction of witnessing the highest number of drink-driving violations in the city. Out of the 301 cases reported in Pune between January 1 and October 1, 2023, a significant 132 incidents occurred in Koregaon Park, according to data from the Pune traffic police department.



In response to this alarming trend, the police are planning to suspend the driving licenses of repeat offenders to discourage reckless behavior. The areas of Shivajinagar and Kondhwa also reported a notable number of drunk driving cases, with 20 and 19 cases, respectively.

Vijaykumar Magar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the traffic department, has expressed the department's dedication to preventing drunk driving incidents in the city. He revealed that as of October this year, they had recorded a total of 301 cases of drunk driving across Pune. Koregaon Park, Shivajinagar, and Kondhawa have emerged as chronic spots for such violations.



Magar emphasised that the police would take more stringent actions against violators to curb the occurrence of fatal accidents resulting from drunk driving.



Data shared by the traffic department showed that 74 cases were reported in March, followed by 53 cases in August and 49 cases in May. However, experts and citizens have expressed concerns regarding the enforcement of anti-drunk-driving measures.