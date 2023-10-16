 Rise Of Dictatorship Globally, Including In India Concerning: Gandhian Leader Dr Kumar Saptarshi In Pune
Dr Saptarshi spoke at the closing event of Gandhi Saptah, commemorating Mahatma Gandhi's 154th birth anniversary, organised by the Suryadatta Education Foundation and Suryadatta Global Peace Research Foundation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
Dr Kumar Saptarshi, a prominent Gandhian leader and President of Maharashtra Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, expressed concern about the increasing chaos and a subtle rise of dictatorship globally, including in India. He cautioned against the dangerous trend of promoting a single identity akin to 'I am India' and emphasized the importance of using the power of voting to guide the country toward democracy. Dr Saptarshi spoke at the closing event of Gandhi Saptah, commemorating Mahatma Gandhi's 154th birth anniversary, organised by the Suryadatta Education Foundation and Suryadatta Global Peace Research Foundation.

The sixth 'Suryadatta Gandhian Philosophy Award-2023' was presented to Dr Shripal Sabnis, a distinguished literary figure and the President of the 89th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan. Dr Sabnis, who received a statue of Gandhi, a scarf, and a citation, acknowledged the award and highlighted the enduring relevance of Gandhian philosophy, which stands against imperialism and inequality. He praised Gandhi's message of self-reliance, village industry, non-violence, Satyagraha, and equality, and stressed the continued significance of Gandhi's principles.

Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, who presided over the function, lauded the awardees for their commitment to Gandhian philosophy and their efforts to promote social welfare. The event celebrated the timeless philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi and its enduring influence on the world.

