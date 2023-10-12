Pune Crime: Police Constable Charged With Stalking College Student | representative pic

A constable with the Vishrambaug police has been charged with stalking a 17-year-old college student. The incident unfolded when the constable, while on duty on BMCC Road, observed the student and initiated a conversation with her on her college campus. He managed to obtain her phone number and even took a selfie with her. Later that night, he sent her an objectionable text message.

Assistant Inspector Varsha Shinde of the Deccan Gymkhana police stated that the girl was initially impressed by the constable because he was in uniform. However, the obscene message he sent later that night left her disturbed. When questioned about whether the girl and the constable had any prior acquaintance, Shinde clarified that they were complete strangers.

The police have filed a case under Section 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have also invoked provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).