Pune: Private Bus Fares Skyrocket as Demand Surges; RTO Says Increases of Up to 50% Over Standard State Transport Prices Allowed

Pune: Private Bus Ticket Prices Surge Amidst Festive Travel Surge | Anand Chaini

It’s a story that repeats every year: during Diwali, people from all across the districts of the state travel home, facing hefty ticket prices. This year too, as Diwali approaches, private bus operators are capitalizing on the surge in demand due to fully booked state transport (ST) buses and railway seats, drastically increasing fares for passengers. According to the Road Transport Office (RTO), private bus operators are expected to charge up to 50% more than the standard ST ticket prices. However, passengers report that fares are soaring even higher, with some agencies charging up to three times the usual price compared to state transport fares.

Post-Diwali fares

Post-Diwali, the fare for the return trip almost triples. Passengers are being ripped off, as bus operators are charging nearly as much as normal fares for air travel. Booking for around 900 private buses departing from Pune has been completed until October 26.

Around 900 private buses ply daily from Pune. As the number of passengers increases during Diwali, the number of seats also increases. About 600 private buses run extra during Diwali. Many bus operators hire vehicles from others, leading to higher ticket prices for those vehicles compared to regular buses.

Many private bus operators impose significant fare increases for journeys over 300 km. Comparatively, less fare increase is seen for ordinary seating buses. Diwali starts on October 28 this year, and around 900 private buses departing from Pune have already been booked, as passengers have been planning their journeys since October 26.

Commuters speak up

Rajesh Thakur, a native of Nanded, stated, "Post-Diwali, the return journey becomes more expensive because everyone wants to return home as soon as possible. Due to the unavailability of seats in public transport, people are forced to spend huge money on private bus fares."

Mahesh Shete, a nursing student, spoke to the Free Press Journal, saying, "Two days ago, my brother went to his native place, Kej. Due to the unavailability of trains, he opted for a private bus." The nominal fare is around Rs 700, but the private bus charged him around Rs 1200. "They took advantage of passenger compulsion. During festive seasons, they charge more."

Baba Shinde, President of the Maharashtra State Passenger and Freight Transport Association, Pune, speaking to the Free Press Journal, said, "During major seasons like Diwali, 15 days in December, and summer seasons, bus fares increase as per RTO norms. However, there is no control over various ticket booking apps available on social media. Passengers can directly complain to the RTO if private bus drivers are charging more than the drafted fares. A dedicated team will take action."

Archana Gaikwad, Regional Transport Officer, Pune, speaking with FPJ, said, "Private transport associations have been instructed not to violate RTO norms; otherwise, strict action will be taken. A dedicated team will be deployed for inspection during the festive season."

Regular Fare in Comparison to Diwali:

- Pune - Parbhani: 550, 1200-2000

- Pune - Nagpur: 1200, 2500-3000

- Pune - Latur: 600, 1200-1500

- Pune - Indore: 1200, 2500-3000

- Pune - Panaji: 900, 1200-1500

- Pune - Ahmedabad: 1200, 2200-2500

- Pune - Bangalore: 1200, 2500-3000

- Pune - Hyderabad: 1200, 2500-3000

The fares for AC buses go above the mentioned prices.