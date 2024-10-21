Maharashtra: Drunk Tourists From Pune Kill Homestay Owner's Sister In Harihareshwar After Being Denied Room; 3 Arrested, Main Accused Still At Large

Three drunk tourists who had a scuffle with the owner of a homestay in Harihareshwar in Shrivardhan after the owner denied to give a room, killed the sister of the owner by running over their four wheeler on her. The incident happened on the wee hours of Sunday near a homestay in Harihareshwar wherein a total of four men approached Abhijeet Dhamanaskar, the owner of the homestay service at around 12.30 am for a room. Dhamanaskar denied to provide a room to them after which the four men started assaulting him. Dhamanaskar raised an alarm and the nearby villagers and relatives ran over to help him. The men started fleeing from the spot and the villagers managed to nab one of the men while the other three fled.

When asked the name of the man whom the villagers nabbed, he revealed his name as Irappa Yamanappa Dhotre (32), a resident of Kasarwadi from Pimpri Chinchwad. The other three men who had fled in their four wheeler, came back by around 1.30 am to get their associate. “When the trio came, the villagers had gathered there. The men threatened them that if they do not hand over their friend to them, they would run over the villagers. Saying so, the driver of the vehicle rammed on to a lady who was the sister of Dhamanaskar,” Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge, said. The deceased was identified as Jyoti Dhamanaskar (28), who cooked at the homestay run by her brother.

After the incident, all four men fled from the incident. Using the technical evidence, the Shrivardhan police team of police inspector Uttam Rikame, nabbed the accused from the jurisdiction of Pune. The arrested accused included Dhotre, Akash Govind Gawde (26) and Vicky Premsingh Gill (30). The main accused who was driving the vehicle, identified as Uttekar, is still at large and the police have formed two teams to trace the accused. Among the arrested, Gill and Dhotre worked as auto drivers while Gawde had a small scale business at Pune. The accused arrested would be produced before the court on Monday.