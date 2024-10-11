 Maharashtra Govt Gives Nod For Creation Of Ulwe Police Station Given Upcoming Crucial Infra Projects And Rising Crime
Maharashtra Govt Gives Nod For Creation Of Ulwe Police Station Given Upcoming Crucial Infra Projects And Rising Crime

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 07:34 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The State government has given a nod for setting up of Ulwe Police Station in Navi Mumbai. The area has seen massive infrastructural boosts such as Atal Setu and an international airport in recent times which prompted the government machinery to create a separate police station. The government has also sanctioned Rs 2.12 crore to meet the expenses for setting up the police station.

According to government officials, major urban settlements, important projects, railway stations, etc. are located in the proposed jurisdiction of Ulwe Police Station. Also, this area has a population of approximately 1,60,000 and due to the increase in crime due to the growing population, the existing police stations are under pressure to maintain law and order. At the same time, traffic congestion is also increasing in the area, officials said.

Statement Of A Govt Official

"Currently, the area of the said proposed Ulwe Police Station is included in the limits of three police stations - N.R.I. Sagari Police Station, Nhava Sheva Police Station, and Panvel City Police Station because of which citizens face difficulties in their civil services like complaints, passport, character verification, etc," said a govt official.

"Taking the said issues into consideration, the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) office, Maharashtra had submitted a proposal to the government for approval for the division of jurisdiction of N.R.I. Police Station, Nhava Sheva Police Station, and Panvel City Police Station to create a newly equipped Ulwe Police Station and for that the department had sought approval of Rs 2.12 crore for non-recurring expenditure. The said proposal was under consideration of the government," govt official added.

"The government has accepted this proposal and has given its approval for the creation of a new Ulwe Police Station and for that, the manpower will have to be taken from the existing available manpower. The government has also given approval of Rs 2.12 crore for non-recurring expenditure. The office of the DGP will have to submit a proposal of demarcation for the said police station to the government," the official said.

