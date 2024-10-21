 Pune: After Mandai Metro Station Fire, Supriya Sule Calls for Investigation; Slams Haphazard Inauguration Before Elections
Pune: After Mandai Metro Station Fire, Supriya Sule Calls for Investigation; Slams Haphazard Inauguration Before Elections

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Hours after a fire broke out on the ground floor of Mandai Metro Station, resulting in huge smoke filling the station, NCP MP Supriya Sule slammed the government over the perceived haphazard inauguration ahead of the polls and stated that the fire incident should be investigated thoroughly.

Taking to X, Sule said, "A fire broke out at the recently inaugurated Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Metro Station in Mandai. Fortunately, the firemen quickly brought the situation under control and prevented any loss of life. First of all, I want to express my gratitude for their efforts."

"There is still a lot of work to be done on this metro line, and specific timelines should be established for each task. This incident highlights that the rush to complete inaugurations ahead of elections can jeopardize passenger safety. The metro station has suffered significant damage, and the resources spent on this have essentially been wasted. We need to investigate this incident thoroughly," she added.

After the news of the fire broke, Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar visited the site.

No casualties reported

A fire was reported in the basement of the Mandai Metro Station in Pune in the early hours of Monday. No casualties were reported in the incident, according to fire brigade officials. The fire brigade control room received a call about the fire around midnight at the Mandai Metro Station. Immediately, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot with five fire tenders and water tankers.

It was found that foam material had caught fire in the metro station's basement, resulting in smoke and flames. The fire is suspected to have broken out due to welding work at the site. Fortunately, the incident occurred after metro service hours had ended, and no one was injured.

