PUNE VIDEO: PMC Metro Station Leaks Even Before Monsoon's Arrival; Netizens Joke 'It's Designed To Provide Waterfall Experience' | Video Screengrab

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is yet to officially declare the advent of monsoons in Pune, but the rain has already wreaked havoc in the city. There have been reports of waterlogging, tree falls, and power cuts in the last few days. The newly constructed metro stations have also reported leakage due to the rains.

The Free Press Journal on Thursday reported leakage inside the Vanaz Metro Station, leading to the floor being wet and slippery, posing a threat of slip-and-fall accidents. Now, another video is going viral on social media. In the video, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Metro Station is seen leaking from the outside. The water is pouring onto the road, making it difficult for commuters.

X (formerly Twitter) users joked that the metro station has been "designed to provide a waterfall experience."

"It seems it was designed to provide a waterfall experience to Punekars without going to Khandala or Lonavala," said a user. "Seeing this water dripping brought back memories of the Commonwealth Games," commented another user. "That’s a special provision so you don’t miss going to Tamhini or other places," shared another user.

Meanwhile, experts said the rain in the city was due to the slow northward movement of a cloud mass over the region. This would cause heavy to very heavy rain over Konkan and adjacent ghats of Madhya Maharashtra. Pune city is also expected to get heavy to intense rainfall between June 9-12, with the IMD in the process of issuing necessary guidelines and alerts.