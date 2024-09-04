 Pune Video: Private Buses Double Fares Amid MSRTC Strike
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees' strike intensified on the second day on Wednesday, spelling more trouble for passengers, especially ahead of Ganeshotsav

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 04:43 PM IST
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees' strike intensified on the second day on Wednesday, spelling more trouble for passengers, especially ahead of Ganeshotsav.

Demanding salary parity with state government employees and seeking a pay scale adjustment to match that of their counterparts in the state sector, the MSRTC staffers launched the strike on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in Pune, private buses are reaping the benefits of the strike by charging double fares. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, several passengers expressed their outrage and demanded that the authorities to resolve the issue immediately.

SG Gadgilkar, a passenger travelling to Mahad, said, "I have been waiting for the last two hours but no MSRTC buses are available. Private buses are taking advantage of it and charging double the actual fare. I am waiting in the hope that MSRTC buses will be available. I request the authority to arrange the buses and resolve the issue as soon as possible."

Another passenger, Ramesh Dharmadhikari, who was heading to Konkan to celebrate Ganeshotsav, said, "We planned to go to Konkan with our family but due to unavailability of buses, we are forced to wait. We don't have much money to pay for private vehicles. If we do not get the MSRTC buses, we will have to cancel our plans."

Komal Salunke, who wanted to go to Shrivardhan also for Ganeshotsav, said, "The MSRTC strike has hampered our plans. We are forced to suffer due to lack of public transport. The authorities should analyse the matter and solve the issue as it is the festive season."

