 Pune Porsche Case: NCP MLA Sunil Tingre Was Questioned by Pune Cops for Four Hours, Says Ajit Pawar
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Porsche Case: NCP MLA Sunil Tingre Was Questioned by Pune Cops for Four Hours, Says Ajit Pawar

Pune Porsche Case: NCP MLA Sunil Tingre Was Questioned by Pune Cops for Four Hours, Says Ajit Pawar

Sunil Tingre, the NCP MLA from Vadgaon Sheri in Pune city, faced criticism for allegedly trying to influence investigation into the accident and save the minor driver, particularly since he visited the Yerwada police station, which was handling the matter, after the early morning crash on May 19. He had then rubbished the allegations.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 06:53 PM IST
article-image
Pune Porsche Case: NCP MLA Sunil Tingre Was Questioned by Pune Cops for Four Hours, Says Ajit Pawar | IG/suniltingreofficial

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has disclosed that NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was questioned by police for three to four hours after the fatal Porsche car crash involving a minor in May in Pune, but asserted his party colleague had no role in the post-accident happenings.

Tingre, the MLA from Vadgaon Sheri in Pune city, faced criticism for allegedly trying to influence investigation into the accident and save the minor driver, particularly since he visited the Yerwada police station, which was handling the matter, after the early morning crash on May 19. He had then rubbished the allegations.

Porsche accident case

A Porsche car, driven by a 17-year-old boy -- son of a prominent real estate developer -- allegedly under the influence of alcohol, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne IT professionals in Kalyani Nagar, which is a part of the Vadgaon Sheri assembly segment.

Read Also
Pune Porsche Crash: Devendra Fadnavis Stands By CP Amitesh Kumar, Says 'He Worked Diligently'
article-image

Referring to the accident, which dominated the headlines for several days, Pawar said at a party event on Sunday that some incidents took place in Pune which defamed the city.

"But we did not think twice and took stringent action. Those who were involved faced action," said the Deputy CM who hails from Baramati in Pune district.

Read Also
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Juvenile Submits 300-Word Essay On Road Safety To Comply With Bail...
article-image

"After that incident, some orders were issued by the administration which were stringent and those who were doing their businesses properly, they also bore the brunt as action was take action against some hotels," he said.

After the crash, the district administration launched a crack down on pubs, bars and restaurants for allegedly violating building permission norms.

Pawar asserted illegal activities and encroachments will not be tolerated.

"Rules and regulations framed by the government will have to be accepted by everyone," he insisted.

Read Also
'Sharad Pawar Is Ringleader Of Corruption In India,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah In Pune;...
article-image

Recalling the aftermath of the car crash, Pawar, who heads the ruling NCP, maintained attempts were made to defame some public representatives of his party.

"In that ( case) Sunil (Tingre) faced inquiry for three to four hours. In that inquiry, Sunil told (police) whatever happened very clearly as he was not at all linked to that case. For no reasons, some people tried to link his name to the case," said the Deputy CM.

As an MLA, if one gets to know about some incident in his constituency, it is his responsibility to go to the spot, Pawar argued.

Tingre had refuted allegations that he tried to intervene to save the juvenile accused in the accident case. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Porsche Case: NCP MLA Sunil Tingre Was Questioned by Pune Cops for Four Hours, Says Ajit Pawar

Pune Porsche Case: NCP MLA Sunil Tingre Was Questioned by Pune Cops for Four Hours, Says Ajit Pawar

Nashik News: Public Outrage Over Smart City Work at Goda Ghat; Hawker Stabbed for Asking to Return...

Nashik News: Public Outrage Over Smart City Work at Goda Ghat; Hawker Stabbed for Asking to Return...

Nashik News: Security Cover for Tourists by Forest Dept Around Anjaneri Hills, Police Blockade at...

Nashik News: Security Cover for Tourists by Forest Dept Around Anjaneri Hills, Police Blockade at...

Marathwada News: CSMC Initiates ₹66 Cr Garbage Management Tender; Nanded Workers Await ₹99 Cr...

Marathwada News: CSMC Initiates ₹66 Cr Garbage Management Tender; Nanded Workers Await ₹99 Cr...

Aurangabad: 'Mission Brain Attack’ Gets Good Response in City

Aurangabad: 'Mission Brain Attack’ Gets Good Response in City