 Jalgaon: KBCNMU Unveils 'Adishakti' Incubation Program To Ignite Tribal Entrepreneurship
Vijay PathakUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 06:18 PM IST
Jalgaon: The brochure of the special incubation program Adishakti, being implemented for tribal youth in collaboration with KBCNMU Centre for Emotion Incubation and Linkages (KCIIL) under Poet Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University and Rajiv Gandhi Commission for Science and Technology, Mumbai, sponsored Silage Based Area Development Program (CADP), Nandurbar, was unveiled today by Vice Chancellor V. L. Maheshwari.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor appreciated the initiative and said, "There is immense energy and new ideas among the tribal brothers of our area. This effort of KCIIL and CADF to bring these youth into the mainstream of entrepreneurship through the 'Adishakti' initiative is very commendable. This initiative will create a new generation of entrepreneurs and the university will extend all possible support to this initiative."

Principal Investigator of the Silage-Based Area Development Project Prof. K. S. Vishwakarma, opined that, “This program will provide a new platform for tribal youth and will be an ambitious one to turn their innovative ideas into industry-oriented ones.”

Dr. Navin Khandare, CEO of KCIIL, explained the role behind the ‘Adishakti’ initiative. He said, “The main objective of this program is to identify innovations from tribal areas and guide them through incubation to establish them as successful startups. Through this brochure, we can reach out to the maximum youth.”

On this occasion, KCIIL Board of Directors members Dr. Rajesh Javalekar, Dr. Ashutosh Patil, Dr Arun Ingle, CA Ravindra Patil, Co-Principal Investigator of the CADP project Dr J. P. Bange, as well as KCIIL Portfolio Manager Yogesh Patil, Program Coordinator Roshni Jain and other employees were present. Detailed information about the 'Adishakti' initiative will be conveyed to the tribal youth through this brochure.

