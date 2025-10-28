 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: TET 2025 To Be Held On November 23 Across 37 Centres
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: TET 2025 To Be Held On November 23 Across 37 Centres

The district administration has completed all preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam and adequate facilities for candidates

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: TET 2025 To Be Held On November 23 Across 37 Centres

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) 2025 will be held on November 23, 2025. A total of 24,385 candidates will appear for the examination in two sessions across 37 centres in the district. The district administration has completed all preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam and adequate facilities for candidates.

District Collector Deelip Swami reviewed the arrangements during a meeting held at the collectorate on Tuesday. He directed officials to ensure safety, security, and necessary amenities at all examination centres. ZP CEO Ankit, Deputy District Collector Sangeeta Rathod, District Education Officer (Primary) Jayashree Chavan, Education Officer (Secondary) Ashwini Lathkar, District Education Officer (Planning) Arun Shinde, Dean of the District Teachers’ Training Institute Sujata Bhalerao, ACP Dr Bhagirath Pawar, Education Extension Officer Ramnath Thore, and other officials and staff were present.

