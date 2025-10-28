Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: TET 2025 To Be Held On November 23 Across 37 Centres | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) 2025 will be held on November 23, 2025. A total of 24,385 candidates will appear for the examination in two sessions across 37 centres in the district. The district administration has completed all preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam and adequate facilities for candidates.

District Collector Deelip Swami reviewed the arrangements during a meeting held at the collectorate on Tuesday. He directed officials to ensure safety, security, and necessary amenities at all examination centres. ZP CEO Ankit, Deputy District Collector Sangeeta Rathod, District Education Officer (Primary) Jayashree Chavan, Education Officer (Secondary) Ashwini Lathkar, District Education Officer (Planning) Arun Shinde, Dean of the District Teachers’ Training Institute Sujata Bhalerao, ACP Dr Bhagirath Pawar, Education Extension Officer Ramnath Thore, and other officials and staff were present.

The examination will be conducted in two sessions on Sunday, November 23. The first session will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and the second from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be 11,134 candidates in the first session and 13,251 in the second. For effective coordination, nine zones have been established and 43 centre directors appointed, sources said.

Collector Swami stated that the examination should be conducted in a peaceful and secure environment, and all prescribed guidelines must be strictly followed. He added that candidates should be provided with accurate details of their examination centres on their hall tickets to avoid any inconvenience.