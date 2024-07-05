 Pune Porsche Crash Case: Juvenile Submits 300-Word Essay On Road Safety To Comply With Bail Conditions
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Porsche Crash Case: Juvenile Submits 300-Word Essay On Road Safety To Comply With Bail Conditions

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Juvenile Submits 300-Word Essay On Road Safety To Comply With Bail Conditions

The juvenile was released from an observation home last month after the Bombay High Court held that the orders remanding him to the facility were illegal

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Juvenile Submits 300-Word Essay On Road Safety To Comply With Bail Conditions | Sourced

The 17-year-old minor allegedly involved in the Pune Porsche car crash that killed two techies has submitted a 300-word essay on road safety complying with the bail conditions of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), an official said on Friday.

The teenager submitted the essay to the JJB on Wednesday, the official said.

The juvenile was released from an observation home last month after the Bombay High Court held that the orders remanding him to the facility were illegal.

Read Also
Pune: PMC Faces Backlash Over Non-Functional E-Toilets Installed with ₹2 Crore Fund
article-image

Hours after the fatal accident in the city's Kalyani Nagar area on May 19, the JJB had ordered that he be kept under the care and supervision of his parents and grandfather. It also asked the minor to write a 300-word essay on road safety.

According to the police, the minor was driving a Porsche car under the influence of alcohol when it rammed into a two-wheeler, killing two software engineers.

Amid a nationwide outrage over his quick bail on lenient terms, the police moved JJB, seeking an amendment of the bail order. On May 22, the board ordered that the minor be sent to an observation home.

Read Also
Pune: Traffic Woes To Continue As Keshav Nagar Underpass Opening Delayed
article-image

The HC paved his release holding the orders illegal and stressed that the law regarding juveniles must be implemented fully.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik News: Lt Gen Adosh Kumar Visits Artillery Centre, 3 Players Selected For Ranji Camp

Nashik News: Lt Gen Adosh Kumar Visits Artillery Centre, 3 Players Selected For Ranji Camp

Lonavala Tragedy: 'How Will 1,500 Families Survive?' Ask Owners Of Shops Demolished Near Bhushi Dam...

Lonavala Tragedy: 'How Will 1,500 Families Survive?' Ask Owners Of Shops Demolished Near Bhushi Dam...

Nanded: Old Pension Scheme Levied On 74 Municipal Corporation Employees

Nanded: Old Pension Scheme Levied On 74 Municipal Corporation Employees

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Juvenile Submits 300-Word Essay On Road Safety To Comply With Bail...

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Juvenile Submits 300-Word Essay On Road Safety To Comply With Bail...

Marathwada News: Police Stop Child Marriage In Latur, Organs Of Brain-Dead Patient Donated In Nanded...

Marathwada News: Police Stop Child Marriage In Latur, Organs Of Brain-Dead Patient Donated In Nanded...