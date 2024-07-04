Pune: PMC Faces Backlash Over Non-Functional E-Toilets Installed with ₹2 Crore Fund |

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is facing huge criticism after a series of e-toilets installed under Pune MP Anil Shirole's quota funds in May 2018 have failed to function consistently for the last five years and were totally ignored by authorities.

PMC had given a contract worth ₹1,99,13,600 to Eram Scientific Solutions to install 11 e-toilets with one year of maintenance. However, despite an investment of ₹18.48 lakh on each, the entire setup failed within a year of installation.

These e-toilets have been out of order for the past five years, reflecting the negligence of the PMC and how civic bodies waste public money.

The failure of these e-toilets has sparked demands for accountability and transparency from the PMC. Citizens are raising their voices and demanding a thorough investigation into the allocation and utilisation of funds.

Residents speak up

Residents have expressed frustration over what they perceive as a misuse of public funds and are demanding swift action to rectify the situation.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Fabian Anna Samson, an AAP worker, said, “We are consistently raising the issue of the closure of the e-toilet at Wadia College as many students pass through the route and it should be useful. Now this infrastructure has been used by goons to conduct criminal activity. It has been more than five years, but PMC has totally ignored it. It should be maintained as soon as possible because it was made with public money."

A commuter, on the basis of anonymity, said, “It is required more, especially in the rainy season. I stopped near Neelayam Theatre imagining it would be operational, but it is closed."

Shrikant Mishra, another resident, said, "We trusted the PMC to improve our public amenities, but this has been a total waste. They lured us with promises of modern facilities and then left us with unusable toilets. This is not just mismanagement."

PMC says this...

When asked about the issue, Mukund Barve, Chief Engineer of Solid Waste Management, said, "Currently, three e-toilets situated at FC Road, Hirwai Garden, and Modern Colony are functional."

"A tender has been passed and given to Aditya Enterprises for maintenance of the next five spots such as Tingre Garden, Wadia College, LMD Chowk, Rajaram Bridge, Taljai Hills, and opposite Neelayam Theatre for the first phase on a trial basis. Maintenance work will start in November and soon the e-toilets will be functional," he added.