Pune: MIT-ADT Shines At 49th Maharashtra State Outdoor Rowing Championship |

The Dr Vishwanath Karad Sports Academy of MIT Art, Design and Technology University (MIT-ADT) has emerged victorious at the 49th Maharashtra State Outdoor Rowing Championship, securing an impressive tally of three gold, one silver, and one bronze medal. The prestigious event was held at the Army Rowing Node of the Military Engineering College in Pune.

List of winners

In the senior W-2 category, Sneha Solanki and Bhagyashree Ghule clinched the gold medal, showcasing their dynamic partnership. Prateek Pawar dominated the sub-junior (under 15 years) category, adding another gold to MIT-ADT's tally. Vaibhav Lad, Shreyas Garje, Prathamesh Kande, and Karthik Kamble formed a winning team in the SJB-4 category, securing yet another gold.

In the junior (under 18) category, Om Lad and Shubhankar Phad secured silver medals, narrowly missing out on gold. Vaibhav Lad and Karthik Kamble contributed a bronze in the SJB-2 group, further enriching the university’s medal collection.

MIT-ADT’s executive leadership, including Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Prof Dr Sunita Karad, Dr Anant Chakradeo, Dr Mohit Dubey, Dr Ramchandra Pujeri, Dr Mahesh Chopde, and Prof Padmakar Phad, acknowledged the outstanding performance of the rowing team and extended their congratulations.

The MIT-ADT athletes also excelled in indoor rowing, securing a total of six gold medals across various categories. Aditya Kedari, Bhagyashree Ghule, Sneha Solanki, Yogesh Borole, Prateek Pawar, Prathamesh Kande, and Shreyash Garje were the gold medalists in these events.

The categories in which they excelled included senior M1E, LW1E, Mix4E, LMix4E, and sub-junior (under 15) B1E and B2E.