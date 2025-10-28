 Pawdewadi Sub-District Hospital Nears Completion In Maharashtra's Nanded; Inauguration Soon
Recently, Deputy Director of the Health Department Dr Rekha Gaikwad inspected the ongoing construction of the sub-district hospital

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
Pawdewadi Sub-District Hospital Nears Completion In Maharashtra's Nanded; Inauguration Soon | AI generated (Canva)

Nanded: A sub-district hospital has been sanctioned at Pawdewadi to ensure that patients from the city and surrounding areas receive adequate medical facilities. The construction work of the hospital is now in its final stages, and the facility is expected to be inaugurated soon. Once operational, it will help provide better healthcare services and ease the increasing patient load on the district hospital, sources said.

Recently, Deputy Director of the Health Department Dr Rekha Gaikwad inspected the ongoing construction of the sub-district hospital. During her visit, she reviewed the progress of the work and examined the available facilities. District Civil Surgeon Dr Sanjay Perake was also present.

