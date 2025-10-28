MHADA’s Pune Board Extends Application Deadline For 4,186 Flats Lottery To November 20

MHADA extends Pune housing lottery application deadline to November 20; draw to be held on December 11, 2025 | File Photo

The Pune Housing and Area Development Board, a regional unit of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), has announced an extension in the deadline for submission of applications for the computerized draw of lots for 4,186 flats offered for sale across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, the PMRDA region, and the districts of Solapur, Kolhapur, and Sangli. Applicants can now submit their applications up to 11:59 p.m. on November 20, 2025.

New Draw Date Announced For December 11, 2025

According to the revised schedule, the computerized draw for allotment of these flats will now be conducted on December 11, 2025, at 12:00 noon. Applicants will be able to pay the earnest money deposit online until 11:59 p.m. on November 20, 2025, while payments through RTGS or NEFT can be made up to the close of banking hours on November 21, 2025.

Details Of MHADA Pune Lottery Scheme

"The Pune Board’s lottery scheme comprises four categories, including 1,683 flats under the MHADA Housing Scheme (First Come, First Served basis), 299 flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) on a similar basis, 864 flats under the 15 Percent Inclusive Housing Scheme within the PMRDA region, and 3,222 flats under the 20 Percent Inclusive Housing Scheme within the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, and PMRDA region" said an official.

Extension Granted After Public Requests

Chief Officer of the Pune Board, Rahul Sakore, informed that the decision to extend the deadline was taken following consistent requests from citizens who required additional time to complete their documentation and application formalities. He further appealed to applicants to register for the First Come, First Served schemes through the official MHADA portals — https://lottery.mhada.gov.in and https://bookmyhome.mhada.gov.in. For guidance regarding the registration and payment process, an information booklet has been made available on MHADA’s official website https://housing.mhada.gov.in.

Public Advisory Against Fraudulent Agents

Applicants may also contact the MHADA helpline at 022-69468100 for assistance. Sakore emphasized that MHADA has not appointed any representative, consultant, or property agent for the distribution of flats, and applicants should avoid dealing with unauthorized individuals.

Any private transactions or fraudulent dealings with such persons will be entirely at the applicant’s own risk, and the Pune Board will not be held responsible for the same.

