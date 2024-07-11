Pune Porsche Crash: Devendra Fadnavis Stands By CP Amitesh Kumar, Says 'He Worked Diligently' | ANI Photo

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in the Legislative Council, stated that Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has diligently investigated the Porsche car accident case in Kalyaninagar, with no negligence evident.

Responding to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve's query about potential action against the Police Commissioner, Fadnavis asserted that the Commissioner took requisite measures, including filing a petition against the juvenile's bail. Fadnavis also justified action against inspectors for dereliction of duty. Danve sought action against CP and said that demolition of bars will not resolve the issue.

The fatal accident on May 19 in Kalyaninagar involved a 17-year-old driving a Porsche under the influence of alcohol, crashing into a two-wheeler and killing two software engineers. It was later revealed that the minor’s blood sample had been exchanged, complicating the investigation.