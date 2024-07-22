'Sharad Pawar Is Ringleader Of Corruption In India,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah In Pune; Video

Pune: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing political attack against Maharashtra’s seniormost politician, former Union Minister Sharad Pawar, on Sunday describing him as the ‘‘ringleader (Sargana) of corruption in India”, who has institutionalized corruption in the country.

The no-holds-barred attack came at the BJP’s state convention in Pune, which was attended by over 5,500 activists from all over the state.

“In the past, Sharad Pawar has levelled allegations of corruption against us. But we must remember that he has ruined so many institutions in India with his corruption,’’ Shah said in a stinging attack at the Balewadi Sports Complex.

आज पुणे में आयोजित भाजपा महाराष्ट्र प्रदेश अधिवेशन में कार्यकर्ताओं से संवाद किया।



महाराष्ट्रवासियों की आकांक्षाओं को मोदी जी के नेतृत्व वाली NDA सरकार ही पूरा कर सकती है। NDA के शासन में महाराष्ट्र ने आर्थिक व सांस्कृतिक उन्नति का नया कालखंड देखा है।



— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 21, 2024

NCP Hits Back

The NCP immediately hit back at Shah, saying it is the BJP which has "legitimised" corruption by inducting tainted leaders in the saffron fold. The BJP held its state convention ahead of the launch of its Maharashtra Assembly complex on Sunday.

Top state leaders of the BJP, such as Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Pankaja Munde, Ashish Shelar, and many Union ministers such as Piyush Goyal and Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the dais with Shah. Party general secretary, Vinod Tawde, and Maharashtra observer Bhupendra Yadav were also present.

Attacking Pawar on the Maratha agitation, Shah said, “Do you remember that the Marathas got a reservation in Maharashtra during the BJP rule in the state and it was snatched from them when the Maha Vikas Aghadi came to power? Sharad Pawar has always been against giving reservation to the Maratha community.”

जेव्हा जेव्हा महाराष्ट्रात भाजपा सरकार येते, तेव्हा तेव्हा मराठा आरक्षण मिळते आणि जेव्हा जेव्हा शरद पवारांचे सरकार येते, तेव्हा तेव्हा मराठा आरक्षण संपुष्टात येते.



— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 21, 2024

Many observers felt this was the first time that Shah had used harsh language against veteran politician Sharad Pawar and it was clear that the BJP had decided to go for the jugular during the assembly campaign.