'No One Superior To Other In MVA Alliance,' Says NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar | PTI

Pune: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will work unitedly for the upcoming assembly elections and provide an alternative to the people while accusing the Mahayuti government of “not solving people's problems”.

No One-Upmanship In The Alliance

Talking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said there was no one-upmanship in the alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress.

“Whatever issues come up, we will resolve them amicably. There is no problem with having more expectations and demands. They were there during the Lok Sabha elections as well, but we resolved it,” he said.

Pawar was speaking to the media outside the residence of Shirur MP Amol Kolhe. Atul Benke, an NCP MLA from Junnar, was also present at the meeting with Kolhe.