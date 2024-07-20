 Pune: Junnar NCP MLA Atul Benke's Meeting With Sharad Pawar Sparks Political Speculation (WATCH VIDEO)
Pune: Junnar NCP MLA Atul Benke's Meeting With Sharad Pawar Sparks Political Speculation (WATCH VIDEO)

Pune: Junnar NCP MLA Atul Benke's Meeting With Sharad Pawar Sparks Political Speculation (WATCH VIDEO)

The meeting, held at the home of NCP (SP) MP Amol Kolhe, was characterised by an atmosphere of bonhomie

IANSUpdated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
Pune: Junnar NCP MLA Atul Benke's Meeting With Sharad Pawar Sparks Political Speculation (WATCH VIDEO)

Sparking political speculation, Junnar NCP MLA Atul Benke suddenly dropped by to meet NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar on Saturday.

The meeting, held at the home of NCP (SP) MP Amol Kolhe, was characterised by an atmosphere of bonhomie. Benke further fueled speculation by suggesting that "anything is possible in politics" in the lead-up to the Assembly polls.

"Anything can happen in politics, one cannot say. Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar may also come together before the upcoming elections," Benke hinted at possible future political moves.

Sharad Pawar responded by stating that Benke had worked for the NCP (SP) in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and that the party would protect his interests.

"Many people come to meet me. What's new in this? He is the son of my friend (the late legislator Vallabh Benke). If there is any political significance, it will be known at the appropriate time," Pawar said with a grin.

Kolhe attempted to downplay the meeting, stating, "It was not a political meeting; nothing much should be read into it."

When questioned, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar remarked, "If somebody goes to meet someone, what can we do?" He noted that ahead of elections, many people seek out different opportunities, though the Benke-Sharad Pawar meeting has certainly raised eyebrows in political circles.

NCP (SP) state President Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Rohit Pawar, and others have indicated in recent weeks that over a dozen MLAs from the ruling Mahayuti are reportedly exploring 'ghar-wapasi' options.

