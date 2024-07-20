Pune Shocking Video: Speeding Car Hits Bike On Ahmednagar-Kalyan Highway, Throws Couple Into Air | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident in Pune, a speeding car hit a bike on the Ahmednagar-Kalyan Highway, throwing the couple who were on the motorcycle into the air. Miraculously, the couple only sustained injuries in the accident. The CCTV footage of this incident has gone viral on social media.

As seen in the CCTV footage, the speeding car rammed the couple's motorcycle from the back, following which they were flung into the air before hitting the ground.

According to the information received, the incident took place on Thursday near Pimpri Pendhar village in Junnar taluka of Pune district.

Meanwhile, the couple is being treated at a private hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.

Besides, a case has been registered against the driver of the car and investigation is ongoing.