Attention! Railway To Run Additional AC Special Trains Between Pune And Danapur

Railways have decided to run Train on Demand AC special trains between Pune-Danapur-Pune (4 trips) to clear the extra rush of passengers. The details are as under:-

01421 Pune- Danapur AC special will leave Pune at 19.55 hrs on 21.07.2024 and 25.07.2024 (2 Trips) and will reach Danapur at 04.30 hrs on third day.

01422 Danapur –Pune AC special will leave Danapur at 06.30 hrs on 23.07.2024 and 27.04.2024 (2 Trips) and will reach Pune at 17.35 hrs next day.

*Halts*: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaye Jn. Buxar and Ara

*Composition:* 18 AC 3 Tier Economy class and 2 Generator cars

*Reservation:* Bookings for 01421 AC special on special charges will open from 20.07.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings at halts of special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Passengers are requested to note and avail this facility