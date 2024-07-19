Mumbai News: Body Of 34-Year-Old Woman Found At Powai Lake, No Suspicion Of Foul Play

Powai Lake | File

A 34-year-old woman's body was discovered at Powai Lake on Friday around 2 p.m. The police transported her body to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East. The deceased, identified as Usha Sonavane, resided on Chandan Nagar, Powai Road. No marks were found on her body, and the police have not raised any suspicions regarding her death. The cause of death has not been revealed, as they are awaiting the post-mortem report. The Powai police have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

According to the police, the woman had been missing since July 18 at 6.35 am. Her family registered a missing person report at Parksite police station on the same day. Sonavane had left her home on Thursday morning, telling her family she was going to the bathroom, but she did not return. Her family searched for her throughout the day near their residence and with relatives and finally filed a missing person report around 5 pm. The Parksite police also recorded a statement from her husband, but he did not provide any information that led to further investigation.

On Friday, around 2 pm, her body was discovered near Powai Lake by passersby, who then informed the Powai police. The police immediately arrived at the scene and sent the body to the hospital for examination.

Sonavane was employed with a private electronics company in Chandivali. She is survived by her 38-year-old husband, Kamlesh Sonavane, and their four-year-old daughter.