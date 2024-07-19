 Pune: Drunk Men Hijack Civic Bus, Drive Recklessly, Hit Pedestrians and Vehicles
They stopped the bus, threatened the driver, and took control of the steering wheel. After taking the control over the bus, they drove recklessly, hitting vehicles and pedestrians.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
While hijackings of trains and airplanes are not uncommon, it was startling when two intoxicated men hijacked a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus on Wednesday, causing panic among passengers.

The duo hijacked a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus on Wednesday. The incident happened around 1:15pm in Bhosari. They stopped the bus, threatened the driver, and took control of the steering wheel. After taking the control over the bus, they drove recklessly, hitting vehicles and pedestrians.

article-image

Meanwhile, Sachin Gunaji Pardhe (44) from Pune Station filed a complaint at Bhosari Police Station regarding the incident. The police have charged Santosh Jadhav (40) and Jitesh Ramesh Rathod (36) from Mhalunge, Chakan for allegedly hijacking the bus.

The men, drunk, signaled the bus to stop and then got on board. They abused the driver, Suraj Sukhlal Kale (24), and took over the steering wheel, claiming to be bus drivers themselves. They drove erratically, causing collisions and frightening the passengers. When Pardhe tried to intervene, he was verbally abused and assaulted, resulting in injuries.

