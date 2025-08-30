 Ganeshotsav 2025: BJP National President JP Nadda Visits Pune, Prays For Strong & Self-Reliant India
PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
Ganeshotsav 2025: BJP National President JP Nadda Visits Pune, Prays For Strong & Self-Reliant India | File Photo

Pune: Union Minister and BJP National President J. P. Nadda on Saturday visited Pune city in Maharashtra to attend the ongoing Ganesh festival, and said he prayed to God to make India strong, developed and 'atmanirbhar' or self-reliant.

At the outset of his visit, Nadda offered prayers and performed pooja at Sai Mitra Mandal in the Kothrud area, which is associated with Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol.
The Health and Family Welfare Minister also visited the residence of former Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar in the city.
Talking to reporters, Nadda said he prayed to Lord Ganesh "to make India developed and atmanirbhar" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

