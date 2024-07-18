Pune: PMPML Faces Public Outcry Over Bus Breakdowns During Rush Hour |

Pune traffic activists and commuters raised their voices against the continuous breakdowns of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) buses. Over 9,412 buses broke down during rush hour traffic in the last six months, exacerbating traffic snarls and causing significant delays on the already congested roads in the city.

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) faced criticism for its inability to maintain its fleet and ensure smooth operations. The number of breakdowns surged compared to the previous year, which saw 8,261 breakdowns in the same period. The alarming increase sparked criticism from both the public and city officials.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Prashant Inamdar, a traffic and transportation activist, said, "There are two aspects: the breakdowns of PMPML-owned buses and the buses on a contract basis. Overall, the maintenance part and the operational part (driver). Many drivers complained to the management, but the management did not act in time. In the current scenario, the buses are not getting a smooth passage. Buses are overloaded, carrying much more than their designed capacity."

Fake and spurious spare parts used to maintain buses: Inamdar

"Fake and spurious spare parts used to maintain the buses are also a cause of breakdowns on the road. It's not just a matter of buses breaking down on the road but many factors of negligence from top management to bottom, such as the Managing Director, driver, contractor, mechanics, etc. It is a total failure of the entire system. Existing infrastructure should be maintained. If the existing buses cannot be handled, then what is the guarantee more buses will be handled carefully? Quantity is not going to make a difference, but quality could," he further added.

Rushabh Patil, a postgraduate student, expressed, "I have been late to work multiple times this month alone because the bus broke down. It is frustrating. We pay for a seat; we need good service from the authorities."

Nilanjan Das, another daily commuter, said, "This level of mismanagement is unacceptable. The PMPML needs to overhaul the maintenance protocols and ensure that buses are in good condition before they hit the streets. If local spare parts are used to maintain the buses, we will regularly face such issues."