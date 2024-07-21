Pune: Wakad Residents Troubled by Disruptions During Amit Shah's Visit: 'Just Because Big Minister is Coming, Public is Made to Suffer'

Residents and professionals found themselves in a tight corner on Sunday due to instructions from the Wakad police station not to park their vehicles outside the society gate for security reasons related to Home Minister Amit Shah's visit. The city was flooded with posters greeting Shah.

Shah arrived in Pune on Saturday and was welcomed by officials and BJP city president Dheeraj Ghate.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is attending a day-long state convention on Sunday in Pune to boost the BJP cadres and signal readiness for compromises and sacrifices for the MahaYuti's victory.

Residents speak up

Speaking to Free Press Journal, affected residents said they were notified not to park vehicles outside their society parking area for 13 hours and were asked to remain inside their homes.

One resident of Avon Vista in Balewadi stated, “Yesterday we received a message from the Wakad police station saying that no vehicles are allowed to go out, and we were asked to remove our cars/bikes from in front of the society gate, or the RTO would take action and tow the vehicles. This notice was given for the security of Home Minister Amit Shah. This is unfair; just because these big ministers are coming, the general public is made to suffer. Today is Sunday, and we have a lot of work, like buying groceries for the entire week and other important tasks. We get only Sundays to finish all our household work, but we are troubled.”

'Authorities should come up with better planning'

Sameer Shaikh, property manager at Avon Vista, said, “We have been asked not to park our vehicles and go outside for 13 long hours. This is causing problems as our day-to-day routine is obstructed. Authorities should come up with better planning to welcome delegates and manage their convoy without affecting residents' life."

He added, “And most importantly, they have put up hoardings across the road. Merely for a day's visit, they are wasting taxpayers' money on mounting hoardings and posters. Such a waste of money and resources; most roads in Pune don’t have proper markings. Instead of spending money on improving roads and solving water logging issues, they are wasting it on insignificant things. No ministers should be greeted in such a way; they are public representatives, not something to glorify or celebrate.”

Another resident complained of heavy traffic at Radha Chowk, causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

Free Press Journal tried to contact the Wakad police, but they were unavailable due to their security duties.