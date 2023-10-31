Pune Police Nets Over ₹4 Crore From Traffic Violators In Last 10 Months | Freepik

In a determined effort to instill traffic discipline, the Pune Police have taken strict measures against a staggering 85,000 motorists in the city over the past ten months. These violations encompass a wide range of offences, including driving triple-seat, ignoring traffic signals, parking in 'no-parking' zones, driving against the flow of traffic, and using mobile phones while driving.

Among these offences, signal violations stand out as the most common, with actions initiated against 55,429 individuals. Notably, a substantial sum of ₹3.2 crore in fines has been collected from these signal violators, underscoring the severity of the issue.

The statistics also reveal that 17,266 citizens faced penalties for driving triple-seat vehicles, resulting in a total fine collection of ₹1.70 crore. This highlights a troubling trend of increased violations, particularly concerning triple-seat driving.

The crackdown on traffic violators sends a clear message that the Pune Police are dedicated to ensuring road safety and order, and that violations will not be tolerated. It is imperative for all citizens to adhere to traffic regulations to create a safer and more organized traffic environment in the city.

Actions in last 10 months:

| Traffic Violation | Number of Cases | Penalty Amount |

| Triple Seat Driving | 17,266 | ₹1.70 crore |

| Breaking Signal | 55,429 | ₹3.2 crore |

Residents Speak:

It's about time the authorities cracked down on these reckless drivers. I hope this encourages better road behaviour - Smita, a working woman

The fines collected send a strong message. People need to realise that following traffic rules is not optional; it's a must for everyone's safety - Rohan, a student

The prevalence of triple-seat driving is alarming. It's a dangerous practice, and I'm glad to see the police taking action against it - Priya, a housewife

Enforcing traffic discipline is crucial, but we also need to invest in better road infrastructure and public awareness to make our city's streets safer - Anand G, an entrepreneur

