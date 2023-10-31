 WATCH VIDEO: Trainee Firefighters Prevent Major Disaster On Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express
The trainee firefighters were Bhupesh Patil, Nitin Sasane, and Vijay Patil

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
Three young individuals, working as trainee firefighters at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Brigade, demonstrated exceptional heroism by preventing a potentially catastrophic incident on the Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express on Monday.

Bhupesh Patil, Nitin Sasane, and Vijay Patil, who serve as trainee firemen at the Pimpri-Chinchwad fire station, were passengers on the Pune-Mumbai Sinhagad Express. As the train approached Palasadari in Khandala Ghat, sparks began to fly as a liner overheated, and heavy smoke started billowing from the train.

With the firefighting equipment available onboard, the firefighters managed to extinguish the fire. The sudden appearance of smoke and the fear of the train's engine malfunctioning understandably caused panic among the passengers.

Had the engine jammed, it could have led to a significant disruption in train traffic along the Pune-Mumbai railway route. However, thanks to the swift and courageous actions of these trainee firefighters, a potentially disastrous mishap was averted.

Watch Video:

